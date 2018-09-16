Nvidia delays RTX 2080 Ti general availability by a week

General availability of Nvidia's next-generation GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card has been delayed by a week, the company has announced.

It was supposed to go on general sale on Thursday, September 20, but it will instead be available a week later, on September 27, Nvidia said in a forum post.

Pre-orders might also face the same delay—Nvidia said pre-order customers will receive their cards some time between September 20 and September 27.

At launch, the card will cost $1,199 for the Founders Edition, but cheaper models will be available later on.

The RTX 2080 will still be available on September 20 as planned.

Jarred unboxed both a 2080 and a 2080 Ti this week—click here to watch that.

For everything you need to know about the 2080, read Jarred's article here, and to find out more about ray tracing, which Nvidia's next generation cards will accelerate with dedicated hardware, click here—Jarred reckons it's "the most revolutionary jump in GPUs that we've seen in a long time".

Thanks, The Tech Report.