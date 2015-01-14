Nuclear Throne developer takes weapon design to the extreme

Nuclear Throne is a broken game. Not the Early Access version: that's coming along nicely. Rather, the secret series of just-for-YouTube builds that Vlambeer developer Rami Ismail spent a night creating for YouTube person STAR_. The escalating absurdity starts with excessive screenshake, and ends with... well just watch to find out.

Nuclear Throne is a top-down shooter roguelike in which mutants must make their way through a post-apocalyptic world. Vlambeer recently handed out free giftable copies to all existing owners. Which was nice.

Thanks, Kotaku.