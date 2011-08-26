No US podcast this week; come see us in person at PAX!

Alas, there shall be no podcast from the US crew this week, fair listeners - but fear not! Your intrepid hosts have but ventured into the crazy lands of PAX in Seattle to revel with our fellow nerds in all of gaming's goodness. They're on an epic quest to bring you something far more exciting that will quench your thirst for the latest gaming news, and it'll be posted early next week.

If you're attending PAX as well, be sure to come see our panel, The PC Gaming Press Conference, on Friday at 12:30 PM in the unicorn theater.