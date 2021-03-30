Nioh 2's latest patch fixes the previous update's crashes

A new patch for Nioh 2 has fixed the incessant crashes and assorted other issues introduced by the game's previous update.

Earlier this month, patch 1.27 brought in some much-needed mouse and keyboard support to Nioh 2. Unfortunately, it also brought non-stop crashes to some players, along with odd behaviours when played at 120fps and an issue where text would disappear from the game's menus.

Last night, Team Ninja dropped update 1.27.1, hopefully bringing an end to most of these issues. According to patch notes posted on Twitter, it appears crashes were being caused by everything from opening the character page with DLSS enabled to simply loading up certain environments.

Today, we have released patch Ver. 1.27.1 that addresses various bug fixes for the Steam version / PS5 version.Make sure to check if your system has downloaded the update and we hope you continue to enjoy playing #Nioh2Patch notes available below.#Nioh2Remastered #Nioh2CE pic.twitter.com/2mErooOvTRMarch 29, 2021 See more

Nioh 2 is a brilliant soulslike, a sequel our review reckoned "evolves what was already unique about Nioh into something that Team Ninja can very much call their own". Hopefully, this week's patch means we can all get back to enjoying it without waiting for the game to crash out beneath us.