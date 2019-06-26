Night Call, the neo-noir taxi driver murder mystery, is coming in July

Night Call is a "neo-noir narrative investigation game" about a taxi driver who roams the gloomy eventide streets of Paris, collecting fares, delivering riders, and solving murders—specifically the murders committed by a serial killer who the police believe to be you.

The solution to the mystery lies with your patrons. Get them to talk, listen carefully for clues, and put the pieces together before the police decide that closing the case is more important than catching the real killer. The passenger pool is made up of more than 70 characters, each with their own "gripping stories and detailed backgrounds." And guilt is transient: The killer in one game may be completely innocent in the next.

Publisher Raw Fury said Night Call "explores gritty, mature themes as a dark reflection of real life in the City of Lights," which is a lot, but I quite like the look of the trailer that was revealed at last year's PC Gaming Show at E3, and the black-and-white screens promise a deliciously neo-noir take on Paris at night. Layer a good story and interesting characters on top of that, and this could be a really sharp game. (And an easy one to confuse with Neo Cab, another taxi-based mystery coming this year).

Night Call is available for wishlisting on Steam, and while the store page doesn't currently have a release date listed, it's been set for July 17. Take a look at a few screens down below, give the soundtrack sampler a listen on SoundCloud, and find out more at nightcall-game.com.

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

(Image credit: Raw Fury)