Black Friday deals - LIVE!

We're running the rule over the best Black Friday deals around to keep you updated on all the PC gaming goodies on offer.
It's Black Friday, people. Right now. Obviously it's already kind of been Black Friday for the last week or so, but the big deals are happening now and we're here to keep you updated on all the movers and shakers in the world of Black Friday deals. All live and such.
We're curating our own lists of the best Black Friday deals in a number of different categories, which you can check out below, but here we'll be highlighting the ones we think you should be checking out right now, anything new that pops up, and talking trash about the ones we thing are offensively bad too, 'cos that's how we roll.
This page will automatically update with the latest Black Friday fun.
Want to take some quality PC gaming on the go? Whether you prize portability and design, or just raw graphical horsepower, we've got the hottest UK gaming laptop deals here:
Black Friday UK Gaming Laptop deals
We're seeing a huge number of deals going down on gaming laptops this year. With the new generation of mobile GPUs expected next year, stock is being shifted sometimes with hefty discounts on some fantastic mobile gaming monsters.
We're there already.
Ok, so naturally I'm a bit biased here, but this is a great deal on a year's sub to PC Gamer. For £45.40 (half price) you get a year of thoughtful reviews, engrossing features, and an especially excellent 'How To' section walking you through tricky games and systems—I hear the writer behind the latter is especially wonderful.
PC Gamer Magazine sub |
£91 £45.40 for 13 issues at Magazines Direct (save 50%)
This fine magazine makes the perfect Christmas gift for that special someone, and that could mean you or anyone else you hold dear. With a half-price discount on a physical copy delivered direct to your door, it's a bloody Christmas miracle is what it is. And if you just want a digital sub it's just £28.50. Oof.View Deal
And for all the other top UK Black Friday deals right now, check out our round up:
Black Friday UK deals
We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals in the UK right now. Whether you're after a new laptop, monitor, SSD, or RTX 3080, this is the place to come. Who am I kidding, no-one's got any 3080s to sell, let alone discount...
Speaking of Nvidia's elusive new 30-series GPUs, our Hardware Overlord, Dave, has put together all the ways you can buy an RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090 so you can enjoy an Ampere-powered Christmas this year.
Besides making an offering to the deity of your choice, and getting extremely lucky, that'll be by going for a pre-built PC. Sadly one of our favourite offers, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition for £1,449 (£19 off), packing a 3070, is now out of stock.
However, this has been the best option for grabbing Ampere cards so far, so we'll be keeping you abreast of any further UK deals like this we see. But, as ever, you'll need to be quick, so keep an eye on our top Black Friday gaming PC deals. As well as staying on this page, of course, (don't leave me).
While I get my abacus out to scientifically work out the very best PC gaming deals around this Black Friday, here are the places to scan for some fresh steals, so you can find exactly what you're looking for.
Except an RTX 3080. You're probably not going to find one of those, sorry.
- Amazon - Black Friday deals on anything and everything
- Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs
- Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories
- Newegg - Components and Hardware
- Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games
- Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops
- Laptops Direct - Laptops, Monitors and Gadgets
- Scan - Components, Laptops and Gaming Accessories
- Currys & PC world - Deals on PCs, Laptops, Gadgets and Tech
- Ebuyer - PCs, Laptops, Components and Gadgets
Morning UK bargain hunters! Harry here to help shepherd you through this exciting, stressful, overwhelming time, and help you find the right PC gaming goodies, for plenty less.
I'll be around to keep you up to date with the hottest (and plenty of the weirdest) deals and other Black Friday goodness this morning. So, strap yourselves in: 'Tis the season for dealz.
