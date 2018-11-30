Newegg has headsets, racing wheels, controllers, and more for 30% off

Most of Newegg's 'Cyber Week' sales have been somewhat lackluster, but this promotion is definitely worth highlighting. A handful of accessories are currently 30 percent off, including headsets, PS4 controllers, flight sticks, and racing wheels.

You can see the full list of discounted accessories here, but keep in mind that the 30 percent off doesn't apply until you enter code EMCEESP67 at checkout. Here are some of the best deals:

Most of the accessories on sale are primarily designed for consoles, but they are also compatible with PCs. In fact, the DualShock 4 is our favorite PC controller right now.