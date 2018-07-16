Newegg FantasTech Prime Day PC gaming deals 2018

Newegg is having a big sale today and tomorrow, obviously coinciding with Amazon Prime Day. And while only a minuscule fraction of the 50,000-plus things on sale over at Amazon are relevant to PC gamers, Newegg's inventory has a good bit of solid deals.
The full "Fantastech" sale starts at 12:00 PDT, but pre-sale deals are already starting to unlock, and we'll be updating this post throughout the day as more deals come online. Here are all the Fantastech deals, and here's the best stuff we've found so far:
Intel Core i7-8700K and ASUS Prime Z370-A LGA motherboard | $424.98
Grab the ASUS Prime Z370-A LGA 1151 (300 Series) Intel Z370 HDMI SATA 6Gb/s USB 3.1 ATX motherboard, alongside an Intel Core i7-8700K Coffee Lake 6-Core 3.7 GHz (4.7 GHz Turbo) LGA 1151 (300 Series) 95W processor. This deal offers a better saving than this similar Newegg processor/motherboard combo from last month.
$424.98 at Newegg (save $95)View Deal
Acer Predator 17 G5-793-79SG Gaming Laptop | i7 7700HQ | GTX 1060 | $1,099.99
17.3" IPS Intel Core i7 7th Gen 7700HQ (2.80 GHz), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6 GB GDDR5, 16 GB Memory, 1 TB HDD, Windows 10 Home 64-Bit Gaming Laptop.
$1,099.99 at Newegg.com ($200 off)View Deal
iBuypower View2187Ti | $1,299.99 (use code EMCFPWEV27)
i7-8700 | GTX 1070 Ti | 16 GB RAM | 240 GB SSD + 2TB HDD
$1,299.99 at Newegg.com ($300 off)View Deal
Intel Core i5-8600K | $234.99
Coffee Lake 6-Core 3.6 GHz (4.3 GHz Turbo) | LGA 1151
$234.99 at Newegg.com ($10 off)View Deal
Corsair RGB combo | $694.96
This RGB combo from Corsair contains a Carbide Series SPEC-OMEGA RGB tempered glass mid-tower case, a Hydro Series H115i Pro RGB liquid cooler, 16GB Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4-3000 RAM, and a 1200W 80 Plus Platinum fully modular PSU. Rebates, instant savings, and the combo knocks $100 off this collection of high-end parts.
$694.96 after MIR at Newegg (save $105)View Deal
Alienware Aurora R7 | $1,299.99
i7-8700 | GTX 1070 | 16 GB RAM | 128 GB SSD + 2 TB HDD
You also get a $100 promotional Newegg gift card with purchase, making it an even better bargain.
$1,299.99 at Newegg.com ($400 off)View Deal
DELL Inspiron 15-5579 | $549.99
i5-8250U | 8 GB RAM | 256 GB SSD
$549.99 at Newegg.com ($200 off)View Deal
ABS Battlebox Ultimate Bearcat Barrage | $1,599.99
i7-8700K | GTX 1080 Ti | 16 GB RAM | 240 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD
$1,599.99 at Newegg.com ($650 off)View Deal
CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme | $1,349.99
i7-8700 | GTX 1080 | 16 GB RAM | 16 GB Optane + 2TB HDD
$1,349.99 at Newegg.com ($280 off)View Deal
Acer Predator 17 Gaming Laptop| $1,099.00
17.3" IPS | i7-7700HQ| GTX 1060 6 GB | 16 GB RAM | Laptop comes with a free Acer Predator gaming headset too, valued at $79.99.
$1,099.00 at Newegg.com ($200 off)View Deal
Acer Aspire 7 Laptop | $1,029.99
17.3" IPS| i7-8750H | GTX 1060 | 16 GB RAM
$999.99 w/ $30 code 18FANST08 at Newegg.com ($200 off)View Deal
MSI GL62M Gaming Laptop | $649.00
15.6" | i5-7300HQ | GTX 1050 | 8 GB RAM
$649.00 after MIR at Newegg.com ($150 off)View Deal
G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 16GB DDR4 RAM | $149.99
16GB (2 x 8GB) | DDR4-2400
$149.99 at Newegg.com ($40 off)View Deal
Gigabyte X470 Aorus Ultra Gaming AM4 | $109.99
This motherboard is based on AMD's X470 chipset and is compatible with the company's 2nd generation Ryzen processors.
$109.99 at Newegg ($30 off)
View Deal
ASRock X470 Taichi AM4 | $169.99
A nice looking board for Ryzen with RGB lighting + addressable RGB LED headers, two reinforced PCIe x16 slots (and three overall), built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and several other goodies.
$169.99 after MIR at Newegg (save $60)View Deal
MSI X470 Gaming Pro Carbon AM4 | $139.99
Another X470 motherboard for Ryzen with RGB lighting, reinforced PCIe x16 slots, M.2 slots for NVMe drives (two of them), and a built-in amplifier for the onboard audio.
$139.99 after MIR at Newegg (save $40)View Deal
MSI X370 Gaming Plus AM4 | $79.99
A good option for under $100. It's built around AMD's X370 chipset, which is similar to the newer X470 chipset. The biggest difference is that X470 added support for AMD's StoreMI technology.
$79.99 w/ code EMCPWES24 and MIR at Newegg (save $50)View Deal
WD Blue 500GB SSD | $94.99
This is a great price for a name brand, 2.5-inch SATA SSD. WD rates the sequential read and write performance at up to 560MB/s and 530MB/s, respectively.
$94.99 w/ $15 code 18FANST06 at Newegg (save $49)
View Deal
Windows 10 Home 32-bit/64-bit OEM | $79.99
Microsoft is no longer offering free upgrades to Windows 10, so you have to pony up for a copy if building a new PC. You don't have to pay full price, however, with this deal.
$79.99 w/ $20 code 18FANST10 at Newegg (save $20)
View Deal
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Windforce OC | $449.99
This card is overclocked from the factory and custom cooled with a three-fan cooling solution. Gigabyte's Windforce cards typically run fairly quiet too.
$449.99 w/ $40 code and MIR at Newegg (save $50)
View Deal
Asus Radeon RX 580 Dual-Fan OC Edition | $274.99
Another factory overclocked graphics card, this time from AMD's Polaris camp. This is an 8GB model with a dual-fan cooling solution that stays turned off and completely silent when the GPU temperature is below 55C.
$274.99 w/ $20 code 18FANST13 at Newegg (save $20)
View Deal
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB DDR4 RAM | $169.99
16GB (2 x 8GB) | DDR4-3000
$169.99 at Newegg.com ($40 off)View Deal
WD Black NVMe 1TB SSD | $329.99
If you move a lot of files around your PC, an NVMe drive can help speed things up, compared to a SATA drive. WD's Black model is rated to deliver sequential reads of up to 3,400MB/s and sequential writes of up to 2,800MB/s, compared to around 550-580MB/s for the fastest SATA SSDs.
$329.99 at Newegg (save $70)View Deal
Pixio PX325c 32-inch Gaming Monitor | $279.99
You might not have heard of Pixio, but Samsung is certainly a familiar brand, and this monitor uses a curved Samsung SVA panel. It has a 1920x1080 resolution, fast 144Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync support.
$279.99 w/ code 18FANST16 at Newegg (save $120)View Deal
Corsair Carbide Series 200R | $24.99
A simple and compact chassis for builders who are not interested in a bunch of flashing lights. It's relatively easy to build in, and priced about as low as it gets for a quality, name brand case.
$24.99 w/ code 18FANST27 after MIR at Newegg (save $45)View Deal
Fractal Design Define R6 | $109.99
An elegant mid-tower case with a tempered glass side windows and a fully modular layout—you can move the HDD/SDD mounts around. It also comes with a built-in Nexus+ Smart Hub to control up to six extra fans and three PWM devices.
$109.99 at Newegg (save $40)View Deal
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.