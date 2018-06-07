Grab an Intel Core i7-8700K and Gigabyte Z370 Gaming 5 motherboard for $464

We still think the best processor option for gaming is the Core i5-8400 based on its balance of price and performance, but if you want to go with a higher end solution, you can save a few buck on a Core i7-8700K by picking up a motherboard at the same time.

Newegg's latest combo offer pairs a Core i7-8700K with a Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 5 motherboard with built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity. Overall it's a nice board with three PCIe x16 slots (two of which are reinforced), six SATA connectors, three M.2 connectors, USB-C support, and a host of other features. It's one of our picks for the best Z370 motherboards.

As a refresher, the Core i7-8700K is a 6-core/12-thread Coffee Lake CPU clocked at 3.7GHz to 4.7GHz, with 12MB of L3 cache. It doesn't come with a cooler or thermal paste, so you'll need to add those if you don't already have them.

Purchased separately, these parts would run you $519.98 after cashing in the $10 mail-in-rebate that's available for the motherboard. Newegg's combo offer knocks $55, which is more than enough to pick up a cooler like the Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED.

