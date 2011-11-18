New Max Payne trailer explores design, technology, and gratuitous face-shooting

[VAMS id="06YLh6boj84Mv"]

Did you know that each slow-mo shot Max Payne fires into some poor thug's kneecap is worth 347 hours of hard development labor? No? Me neither, because I just made that up. Based on the way the above trailer's disarmingly calm disembodied voice describes the animation system, though, I wouldn't be surprised if it's true. The end result? Max twists and pirouettes through the air like a blood-soaked ballerina. It looks pretty glorious, honestly.

Also, as a sidenote: I know Max shaves his hair for, like, half of the game, but the trailer's back-and-forth shifts between time periods make MP3 look like a buddy cop movie starring Max and Sam Fisher circa Splinter Cell: Double Agent. Gaming industry, please, drop everything you're currently doing and make this happen .