New Gundam Breaker delayed on PC

A listing on the Brazil Advisory Rating Board that appeared in February pointed to the release of New Gundam Breaker on PC. That was confirmed in March when Bandai Namco announced a launch date of June 22 for PS4 and, "for the first time for a Gundam game," PC.

Alas, that plan has hit a snag. The PS4 version will still launch on schedule, but the PC version has been pushed back to the summer. "In order to deliver the highest quality experience for the players, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe have decided that New Gundam Breaker on PC needed further enhancements," it said in a statement. The nature of those required enhancements were not specified.

If you're new to New Gundam Breaker, it's an action game about building a Gunpla (that's not a typo, it's just "Gunpla"), hacking and slashing through hordes of other Gunpla (it's also plural) and then using their scavenged parts to customize and improve your unit even further. It will have both a single-player story mode and online multiplayer, although it's not entirely clear in what form: The bandainamcoent.com website says you'll be able to "team up with three other players in a new 3v3 co-op mode."