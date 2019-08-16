The new PC games of 2019

Ah, summer. The time of year where the sun smiles upon us, bugs and beasts alike come out to play, and humans all stay inside playing games because ew, gross. Make sure you have your summer gaming schedule planned out with our helpful guide to the new games of 2019, including the newly announced PC games from E3 that are actually coming out this year. All four of them!

We’ve organized our massive guide to upcoming 2019 PC games by the month they’re scheduled to release. For the games that don’t have a release date yet (and there’s a ton of them), check out the TBA page. We're constantly updating this guide with new games and release dates, so make sure to check back often. Looking for something to play right now? Then check out our guide to the best PC games or the best free games on Steam. And to make them really shine, check out our roundup of the best graphics cards.

On this first page we've listed out the new games coming to PC in August 2019 that you should keep an eye on. And below August's games, you'll find a quick guide to 2019's biggest new games, from Borderlands and Halo to Spelunky 2 and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

New games of August 2019

Madden NFL 20

August 2 | EA Tiburon | Link | Sports

Football is back for its annual (and usually only) video game. Madden's new career mode, Face of the Franchise, adds some RPG elements into the mix, but axes the story-heavy singleplayer modes the series had the past few years.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

August 6 | Triumph Studios | Link | Strategy

“Fallout, but on a galactic level,” as Triumph Studios’ CEO Lennart Sas put it, is a hell of a pitch, but for now it seems more like a healthy marriage between Sid Meier's Civilization and Command & Conquer. Medieval trappings are traded for cyborgs and cryosleep chambers, and combat apes some of XCOM’s turn-based teamwork. Personally, I just want to see what Triumph’s take on 'Space Vegas' looks like.

Metal Wolf Chaos XD

August 6 | From Software/General Arcade | Link | Action

The remaster of From Software's 2004 mech action game looks absolutely nuts. The original Metal Wolf Chaos released as an Xbox exclusive in Japan only, so this will be the first time it's easily accessible in the West. Did we mention you play as the 47th United States president?

Necrobarista

August 8 | Route 59 | Link | Visual Novel

Most of us are dead to the world before our first cup of coffee, but this visual novel-ish adventure game takes it a step further, set in a supernatural cafe where the dead get to enjoy one last brew.

Remant: From the Ashes

August 20 | Gunfire Games | Link | Shooter

Gunfire sports some great ex-Darksiders team members, and that love for a grim, devilish aesthetic shows in this third-person shooter that gets really damn weird at times. In between the tree demons and giant wolves, there’s something going on with procedural generation? Cool.

Oninaki

August 22 | Tokyo RPG Factory| Link | RPG

The studio behind Lost Sphere and I Am Setsuna, Oninaki is a throwback JRPG with real-time combat. You play as Kagachi, a warrior who lost both of his parents at a young age. Publisher Square Enix describes Oninaki as a "story of life and reincarnation."

World of Warcraft Classic

August 27 | Blizzard | Link | MMO

Everyone knows vanilla is the best flavor. WoW has evolved so much over the past decade-and-a-half that it’s basically a different game these days, but there’s enough demand for its original trappings that Blizzard is going all in on it. Check out our big preview to see how Blizzard is emphasizing old school gameplay and guild-building.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

August 27 | Panache Digital Games | Steam | RPG

Like that old Jurassic Park tagline: An adventure millions of years in the making, and this time it’s from the creator of Assassin’s Creed. As an ancient primate, you’ll fight for survival by hunting deadly wildlife and making alliances with other tribes. Don’t get too attached to any one primate, though, since the idea is to transfer everything you’ve learned down your bloodline across millions of years.

Control

August 27 | Remedy | Link | Action

Remedy’s Quantum Break was good, but not great, and ran a bit poorly on PC upon its initial release. Control looks like Remedy are trying to refine the reality-shifting gunplay of Quantum Break, adding in more environmental destruction and a more open-ended quest structure. As Jesse Faden, you discover a labyrinth that serves as the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control, which can only mean good things. After acquiring a transforming gun, Jesse becomes the bureau’s new chief and must stop a destructive force corrupting all the bureau’s employees. And you thought your job interview was rough.

Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

August 30 | Supermassive Games | Link | Horror

Until Dawn was a campy but enjoyable PS4 horror game, featuring a bunch of people you might recognise from TV. The good news is Supermassive is aiming to make two (probably smaller) games just like it per year as part of the "Dark Pictures" anthology, this time coming to PC. Man of Medan takes a cast of attractive people and traps them on a huge ship that’s definitely full of ghosts and tetanus.

Blair Witch Project

August 30 | Bloober Team | Link | Horror

If you dug the Layers of Fear games (or the sci-fi Observation), then goods news. The same team is doing this very out-of-nowhere survival horror take on the infamous 1999 movie that helped pioneer the found footage genre. Plenty of awkward standing in corners for everyone!

Lost Ember

Summer 2019 | Mooneye Studios | Steam | Adventure

Like a much prettier, far more pleasant version of Wild (that animal-possessing game from BG&E’s Michel Ancel), Lost Ember has you hopping from wolves, to birds, to fish, to little moles deep beneath the earth in order to discover how an ancient civilization fell. It’s quite vivid, especially when you’re surrounded by 100 colorful birds in mid-flight.

Lost Ember's announced release date was July 19th but after an eye-opening round of QA testing the developers chose to push back the launch date. In Mooneye's dev log video, the developers say they hope to only delay by a few weeks, but haven't settled on a new date yet.

2019's biggest new PC games

Borderlands 3

September 13 | Gearbox | Link | FPS

Borderlands is baaaack, and it still looks a whole lot like Borderlands. That's okay—give the people what they want. We've got four new vault hunters, loads of returning characters, more than a billion guns, and a whole lot of lootin' and shootin' to do. The villains this time around are the clearly evil-looking Calypso twins, Claptrap's back (sorry) and you'll be journeying to multiple planets, not just around Pandora. You can read a ton about Borderlands 3 here in our comprehensive guide. By the way, it's exclusive to the Epic Games Store for six months.

Doom Eternal

November 22 | id Software | Link | FPS

Doom Eternal brings hell to Earth, a nice change of setting from 2016's excellent reboot. Expect to fight twice as many demons in this instalment, using a brutal upgraded armoury. This includes a new version of the Super Shotgun, which features a grapple-friendly 'meat hook' on the end, and hopefully a ton more ludicrous weapon mods.

The Outer Worlds

October 25, 2019 | Obsidian Entertainment | Link | RPG

With original Fallout designers on-board, The Outer Worlds looks like a cross between Fallout and Firefly, taking us to a funny and bright-looking sci-fi universe. For Fallout fans who didn't love 76, this should scratch that New Vegas itch. Wes saw it in action recently—here's what he thought of Obsidian's latest. Also, you may want to know that it's a one-year exclusive to the Epic Games Store (but also on the Windows Store, just no Steam).

Halo Master Chief Collection

TBA | 343 Industries | Link | Shooter

Despite a disastrous launch, the Master Chief Collection slowly became a definitive gathering of Halo games, made playable on newer hardware. And it's finally coming to PC. 343 Industries says it’s all coming in stages, with Reach, then Halo 1, and chronologically on from there with community input being taken into consideration.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

December 10 | Piranha Games | Link | Action

If you, like us, have been waiting 17 years for a new singleplayer MechWarrior campaign, this will be a huge deal in 2019. MechWarrior 5 will let you explore and liberate apparently hundreds of planets from enemy strongholds, fully customising your mech along the way.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

TBA | Team Cherry | Link | Metroidvania

What started as DLC for Hollow Knight, starring Hornet as a playable character, apparently could not be contained. It's become a full game, a sequel to Hollow Knight, with a new setting, 150+ new enemies, a quest system, and doubtless much more. Whereas Hollow Knight was about descending deeper into the depths of Hallownest, this game will see Hornet climbing through a new kingdom to reach a peak. Team Cherry haven't mentioned a release date, but seem to be well into the game from what they've shown.