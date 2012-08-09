New Dishonored trailer compiles creative, dishonorable kills

Another day, another Dishonored trailer , and another demonstration of its magic murdering methods. In this trailer, the assassin protagonist has some fun with his prey by booby-trapping plague rats and sticking people in front of their own bullets. He can be kind of a jerk. (I'm starting to think he was never very honorable to begin with.)

You won't have to be heartless, though, as Dishonored's missions can also be accomplished with less violent metaphysics. That's just not for me -- I plan to be a cruel jester of death, staging as many self-inflicted bullet wounds as I can. Read about Tom's path in his recent hands-on .