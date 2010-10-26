Popular

New discoveries! Charting the PC Gamer Republic in Minecraft

With towering stone hotels, floating islands, and lava flowing freely from our very bedrooms, the brave PC Gamer Republic is being colonized at an incredible pace. Re-entering PCG Republic with an expedition force, I've scoured the land to make contact with local citizens. Below is a photograph we took during our flyover this morning and a documentation of our exploration.

The PC Gamer Minecraft server is found at 207.210.252.12:25566. Our land is open to the public: erect your castle, fortress, or Logan-honoring statue at your earliest convenience. Or, just pop in to mine cobblestone for someone else's giant pyramid. Send us screenshots of your creations to letters@pcgamer.com or visit the “Play with PC Gamer” section of our forum and post your screenshots in our Minecraft thread, PCG US Minecraft Server

Rules of the Republic:

On the mainland, we couldn't miss this massive structure. The water flowing from its the corners makes it appear as if the structure was being supported by river-pillars. Based on how exterior of the building was designed, our field scientists agree that the creator is someone named _cntrl.

To the north of the _cntrl building, we find a mile-deep pit with towers rising out from the bedrock below. A floating, upside-down pyramid hangs in the sky nearby.

Along the coast we discovered some sort of theatre. The roof was made out of dirt and never-ending water flowed off the top. A sign by the entrance labeled it as the “PCG Grand Theatre” by eLZyBee. We suspect it is an arena or a there is a sacrificial pit within. So far, we've only discovered dressing rooms.
