New Dead Space 2 multiplayer footage features evil babies

Dead Space did a great job of throwing its wrong-place-wrong-time hero, Isaac Clark, through a terrifying ordeal in which the silence and isolation of the infested space ship provided as many scares as the monsters themselves. Dead Space 2 is introducing a new kind of fear with its multiplayer mode. It's less: "it's quiet ... too quiet", and more: "get this freaking baby thing off my face!" Check out the new footage of the multiplayer mode, embedded below, and you'll know what I mean.

Dead Space 2's multiplayer mode will have one team taking charge of a human task force, armed with Dead Space's brutal and satisfying array of limb splatting weaponry, while the other team takes charge of the Necrommorphs. The humans will have to fight their way through a series of objectives, while the aliens will try to stop them by gnawing their faces off. There's a definite Left 4 Dead feel to the whole thing, though it's much darker, more violent, and features way more horrible face-attack baby things. I hate those things. For more information on the game, check out the Dead Space 2 site .

via Pixel Enemy ]