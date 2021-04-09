Popular

Neo: The World Ends With You heads to PC this summer

The sequel to the 2007 JRPG will be an Epic Games Store exclusive.

Originally confirmed for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, Square Enix has announced that JRPG sequel Neo: The World Ends With You is coming to PC as an Epic exclusive this summer.

Released back in 2007, the original The World Ends With You was a cult classic on the Nintendo DS—a slick, urban supernatural RPG that saw hip street kids compete in a deadly game on the streets of Tokyo's Shinjuku district. Neo pits a fresh cast of characters against the same challenge, this time in a 3D rendition of Tokyo's streets.

The announcement follows Square Enix dropping all the Kingdom Hearts games on Epic last month—though this time around, you probably won't need a lengthy primer to get started. TWEWY is also getting an official anime adaptation in Japan later this month, with Square Enix confirming it'll get an official western release later.

Neo: The World Ends With You is coming out on consoles on July 27th. The PC release have a vaguer launch window of later this Summer, and will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on release (hopefully coming to other PC platforms a year later). 

