Need for Speed system requirements published

Ghost Games has pledged a flattering amount of attention to the delayed PC port of Need for Speed, such as uncapped framerates, 4K support and manual transmission gearboxes. If that excites you but you're worried Need for Speed won't run on the toaster that you've been passing off as a PC, the devs have at last released the system requirements. These are just as thorough, defining precisely what is meant by 'minimum' and 'recommended'. We PC types are too easy to woo.

The minimum requirements for 720p and 30fps at low settings:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or later

Processor: Intel Core i3-4130 or equivalent with four hardware threads

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti 2GB, AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB, or equivalent DX11 compatible GPU with 2GB memory

Hard Drive: 30 GB free space

And the recommended requirements for 1080p and 60fps at high settings:

Windows 7 or later

Intel Core i5-4690 or equivalent with four hardware threads

8GB RAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB, AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB, or equivalent DX11 compatible GPU with 4GB memory

30 GB free space

The details on supported racing wheels have also been published ahead of time, so don't say they didn't warn you. These include the:

Logitech G27

Logitech G29

Logitech G920

Thrustmaster TX

Thrustmaster T150

Thrustmaster T300

Thrustmaster T500

Fanatec CSR

Track day is March 15.