MSI's 17-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 2060 is on sale for $1,099

I fall into the camp that still prefers the larger 17.3-inch form factor for gaming laptops, and if you do as well, check out MSI's GL73 at Newegg. This particular configuration is decked out with high-end hardware, and is on sale for $1,099 after a $100 mail-in-rebate.

Even before rebate, the price on this is a good deal (you're saving $300 over list with the rebate, or $200 without). This specific version of the GL73 sports a fast 144Hz IPS display powered by an Intel Core i9-9750H processor, GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Not too shabby.

That's a tantalizing collection of hardware for a laptop that doesn't scoot too far past the $1,000 mark. As a point of comparison, Dell's G7 17 is among the other gaming laptop deals available right now, and is priced the same but sports a slower processor (i5-9300H), half the amount of RAM (8GB), and a less interesting storage scheme (128GB SSD + 1TB SSD).

As far as I can tell, the RTX 2060 in MSI's GL73 is the full version, not a Max-Q variant (I can't find anything that would suggest otherwise). In combination with the 6-core/12-thread CPU and 16GB of RAM, there is plenty of horsepower here to plow through games at this laptop's native 1920x1080 resolution.