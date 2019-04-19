Monster Hunter World PC event schedule

Monster Hunter: World's first year was filled with weekly quests, special crossovers, and big, special events like the siege of Kulve Taroth and the anniversary Appreciation Fest. The PC version has gotten those events in a compressed timeframe, and there are more still to come in 2019 as we lead up to the release of Iceborne, Monster Hunter World's first expansion, sometime this year.

Here's the calendar of all the MHW events we know about for 2019. As more events, fests, monsters, and game patches are announced, we'll add them here. (Keep in mind we aren't listing events that have already run on PC, but those will be back during the seasonal fests).

There are three back-to-back major events happening this spring, alongside the Spring Blossom fest. It's a busy season for monster hunting.

Monster Hunter: World event schedule for 2019

The Fury of El Dorado

Monster: Arch Tempered Kulve Taroth | PC date: Friday, April 19 - Thursday, May 16

The roided-up version of the Kulve Taroth siege is the big spring event on PC, and will run at the same time as the Assassin's Creed Event. Both will serve as an appetizer for our main course on PC: playing as Geralt of Rivia!

SDF: Silent, Deadly and Fierce

Monster: Odogaron, Deviljho, Lunastra | PC date: Friday, May 3 - Thursday, May 16

Monster Hunter's console crossover with Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed awarded an item called Senu's feather, which could be used to craft the Assassin's Hood Mantle and Bayek layered armor. All you have to do is fight the three most aggressive monsters in the game in an arena!

Contract: Woodland Spirit

Monster: Leshen | PC date: Friday, May 17 - Thursday, May 30

MHW's Witcher crossover, starring none other than Geralt of Rivia himself. Ciri's here too, and the fight against the Leshen, a Witcher monster, is meant to be on par with Extreme Behemoth, the toughest in the game so far. Take down the Leshen to craft the Witcher's Silver Sword (sword and shield), Zireal (dual blades), Geralt layered armor, Ciri Alpha armor, and Ciri layered armor.

Monster Hunter: World seasonal fests for 2019

We have a date for the first of MHW's seasonal fests! Here's when it's coming:

Spring Blossom fest

Friday, April 26 - Thursday, May 16

What we don't know is how the Iceborne expansion will affect the seasonal fests, if at all.

Console events that may not come to PC

Down the Dark, Muddy Path

Monster: Barroth | PC date: TBA

The first PS4-only Street Fighter quest, an arena fight against low rank Barroth. It awards the SFV tickets used to craft the low rank Ryu armor set. It happened in February 2018 on consoles and has yet to make it to PC, indicating that it might not ever make the leap.

The Awakened Satsui No Hado I, II, and III

Monster: Nergigante | PC date: TBA

This PS4-only arena quest is a Street Fighter crossover that rewards SFV Ticket IIIs, to craft the Ryu Alpha armor. It happened in May 2018 and has yet to make it to PC, indicating that it might never make the leap.

Empress in Full Bloom I, II, and III

Monster: Pink Rathain | PC date: TBA

These arena fights on the console version rewarded SFV Ticket II items used to craft the Sakura Alpha armor set. Unknown if/when they're coming to PC, but considering Street Fighter is also on Steam, it seems likely.