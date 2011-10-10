Minecraft footage shows dragon, mysterious spires, starless skies

A Minecraft fan has brightened up a dark and mysterious video released by Notch earlier. It's only nine seconds long, but there's a dragon in it! And weird, dark spires of obsidian. And lots of Endermen. In fact, this might well be the first footage of the rumoured Ender Realm. It's too early to tell if we're seeing the addition of a new dimension to Minecraft, but while we wait for the next Adventure Update pre-release build to land, there's always the new shots of the Minecraft dragon, released by Notch on Twitter . See them below.