Metro 2033, many more go ultra-cheap in Steam's THQ week

Have you played Metro 2033? Have you been meaning to, only to be derailed by something of vastly lesser importance - like poverty? Well then, today's your chance to fix that. Steam's currently catapulting it off virtual shelves at $4.99. Yes, that decimal's in the right place.

The rest of this week will see special daily deals, including 33 percent off THQ's entire Steam catalog (minus Saints Row: The Third and Space Marine, for some reason), and newly added cloud support for many older titles.

Mostly, though, Metro's the best game about Russian train zombies you'll ever play. So you know what to do.