Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes system requirements released

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes releases for PC on December 8, and now you can make sure your system is up to scratch. The system requirements were published recently on the game's Steam Community page, and the minimum specs are pretty forgiving. Not surprising since this game also released for last-gen consoles.

Here they are:

Minimum Specifications:

OS: Windows Vista 64-Bit or later

Processor: Core i5 SandyBridge 4Core (4 Thread) 2.7GHz or above

Memory: 4 GB RAM or above

Graphics: GeForce GTX 650 or above

DirectX: Version 11 or above

Recommended Specifications:

OS: Windows Vista 64-Bit or later

Processor: Core i5 SandyBridge 4Core (4 Thread) 2.7GHz or above

Memory: 8 GB RAM or above

Graphics: GeForce GTX 760 or above

DirectX: Version 11 or above

Ground Zeroes releases ahead of next year's main course in the form of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Both will boast 4K support, as well as improved lighting and shadow resolution.