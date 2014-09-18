Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain to release in 2015

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain will release in 2015, Hideo Kojima has confirmed at Tokyo Games Show. No release window was indicated, though it's fair to guess we'll see it during the usual October / November rush. More exciting is the release of some new gameplay footage, along with a short trailer. Both are in Japanese, so watch out for English versions later this week.

The gameplay video at the bottom is impressive, showing a greener, more dense environment than the Afghanistan setting we've seen before. The ability to send your mount flying via parachute is sure to be a selling point, as will the myriad new ways Snake can scope out and dispatch of enemies.

Oh yeah, Kojima also unveiled a new Metal Gear Solid clothing range at Tokyo Games Show, under the name Metal Gear Collection 2014. So don't hold your breath for a full HD collection coming to PC any time soon.

The trailer:

The gameplay video (via RaJamGaming HD ):