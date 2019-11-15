Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection is delayed

Capcom announced today that Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, which was supposed to be out in January, has run into a bit of a snag and won't actually be available until February 25, 2020.

"As many of you are aware, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection was initially planned for release on January 21, 2020," Capcom said. "However, the team made the tough decision to move the game’s release date back in order to bring you the best possible collection of these cherished classics and deliver a game that will live up to your expectations."

The response from the Mega Man community on Twitter has been remarkably supportive. Naturally there's disappointment, but the broad sentiment appears to be one of: "Don't sweat it." I guess one of the benefits of making people wait years for sequels is that a few more months doesn't feel so bad.

BRUH for a second I thought it was being cancelled, Big relief, is only delayed. TAKE YOUR TIME and make something good for all us Mega fans, we can wait, heh we have been waiting for years!November 15, 2019

By all means take your time. The X collections were fantastic and I'm looking forward to this series. I never got a chance to play the Zero/ZX games so I'm just glad I'll be able toNovember 15, 2019

Thanks for updating us ASAP. I've been replaying my own copies of the games lately anyway, so the extra month of polish works to my benefit.November 15, 2019

Hey, this gives me time to save up the money to buy it! Take the time you need to get it out, hopefully you're baking in some good #SelfCare time so you're not overworked!November 15, 2019