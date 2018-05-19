Meet your alien allies in new Star Control: Origins trailer

Star Control: Origins, the reboot of the classic space adventure series Star Control, is slowly starting to take shape. It's expected to launch later this year, and in its latest preview video we get to meet the factions you'll have to try and get on-side as you battle against the Scryve, a powerful alien species.

You're the captain of Earth's first interstellar ship but, as your chirpy guide tells you in the video, your craft is primitive, you know nothing about space and "you only know, like, half the digits of pi". To beat the Scryve, you'll need some allies.

You'll have to charm a few different species. The Drenkend look the meanest: they're alien-machine hybrids that are loyal to the Scryve. Convincing them to join your cause could prove tough. Then there's Menkmack, a much friendlier bunch with very long necks. The last species has lots of tentacles that are "good for hugging"—as you can tell, Star Control: Origins isn't taking itself too seriously.

We also get some gameplay in the video, with floaty real-time ship battles that happen in 2D, dialogue segments, and exploration bits where you take a vehicle onto the surface of a planet to hunt for quests and resources.

It's $34.99/£27.79 on Steam, and if you buy it now you get access to the combat beta. Developer Stardock says the price will increase throughout development.