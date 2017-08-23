Meet Middle-earth: Shadow of War's hardworking Machine Tribe

It’s very convenient that the naming conventions of Middle-earth: Shadow of War’s Orc tribes skew a little towards the literal. What’s in a name? Absolutely everything. So it should be pretty obvious how members of the Machine Tribe like to spend their time.

What a lovely bunch of tinkerers they seem to be! Diligently working away on the ferocious engines of destruction that Sauron plans to use to conquer Middle-earth—you’ve got to respect these hardworking Orcs. Even if they do want to kill and eat puny humans.

Hopefully we’ll be able to recruit a few of these smarty-pants Orcs before we destroy their keep and slaughter them by the hundreds.

Speaking of slaughter, Joe, who is normally a nice boy, went on a rampage yesterday and burned a lot of probably innocent orcs with one of Middle-earth: Shadow of War’s fire-breathing dragons. Rude! Feel free to loudly tut if you see him in Cologne.