Manga series Made in Abyss is getting adapted into an action RPG

Spike Chunsoft has announced that the manga series Made in Abyss is getting an action RPG next year.

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness is based on Akihito Tsukushi's manga which has been running since 2012, with nine volumes currently published. It was adapted into an anime back in 2017, which was then edited into a two-part film in 2019. Another film debuted at the beginning of last year, with a second anime series planned for release in 2022.

There aren't many details available right now, outside of a small website with a few screenshots. The game will stick to the initial premise of the series—orphan Riko discovers and befriends an android named Reg, with the two of them departing into the Abyss to find Riko's lost mother, Lyza. It'll take place a few days into the two's departure, as well as featuring an original story overseen by Tsukushi. The anime voice cast will also be returning to voice cutscenes for the game.

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness will release on Steam sometime in 2022. If you can't wait until then for your anime game fix, have a peek at the best anime games on PC.