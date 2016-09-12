The Mafia 3 system requirements are here

Mafia 3 is now just a few weeks away, and that means that it is officially time to start sweating about whether or not your rig has the stones to run the thing. Allow me to help, courtesy of the minimum and recommended system specs posted earlier today.

First up, the PC you need, according to 2K:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Intel CPU: I5-2500K

AMD CPU: AMD FX-8120

RAM: 6GB

AMD GPU: Radeon HD7870

Nvidia GPU: GeForce GTX 660

Video Memory: 2GB

HD: 50GB (free space)

And then, the PC you want:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Intel CPU: I7-3770

AMD CPU: AMD FX 8350 4.0 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB

AMD GPU: Radeon R9 290X

Nvidia GPU: GeForce GTX 780 or GeForce GTX 1060

Video Memory: 4GB

HD: 50GB (free space)

Both ends of the scale seem pretty reasonable to me for what they are—that is, minimum and recommended—and it's always nice to see Windows 7 on the board. The system requirements post also gave us this wonderfully retro-styled announcement image that looks like something straight out of a magazine. Sweet ride, too.

Mafia 3 comes out on October 7. Get a good look at what's coming in our very promising-sounding hands on from last week.