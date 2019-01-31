Logitech's C922x webcam is 50% off today only

Logitech's C922x webcam is 50% off today

If you're on the hunt for a new webcam, Amazon has a treat for you. The Logitech C922X, which is easily one of the best webcams out there, is currently 50 percent less for today only. This brings the price down to $49.99, saving you $50 on the normal price. It's all part of Amazon's daily deals on a range of Logitech products, but this is the pick of the bunch. The camera itself handles full HD at 1080p, and manages 30fps in that resolution (720p at 60fps, if you don't mind your face in less than full HD). It also has background replacement tech, which lets you put your face into other background screens, making it super handy for streamers. Here's the deal.

If you're looking for alternatives, the Logitech C920 is also half price, and while features are roughly the same, it can't handle 720p at 60fps, so isn't quite as competent. The other crucial difference is that the C922x has background replacement, whereas the C920 doesn't have it, so it's less handy for streamers.

If you want to check out all the Logitech deals, take a look at this page here. There are some nice peripherals, although much of Logitech's premium stuff is missing.

