Logitech says its new wireless gaming mouse lasts 240 hours on a single AA battery

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech is launching a new wireless mouse "designed for gamers who love to game," which I imagine is a much easier sell than a rodent designed for gamers who absolutely abhor gaming. Either way, the new G604 is another Lightspeed mouse.

The Lightspeed designation refers to the wireless functionality. When paired with an included dongle/receiver, Logitech claims an ultra-fast 1ms response time and up to 240 hours (10 days) of non-stop gaming on a single AA battery. Gamers can also hit a button to toggle a Bluetooth connection, essentially trading latency for longer battery life (up to 5.5 months of "standard usages").

This is another Logitech mouse to use the company's excellent Hero 16K sensor. Presumably this is unchanged from the Hero 16K sensor in the G502, the best gaming mouse for those with a capacious budget.

The G604 is a bit different in design. While it features the same hyper-fast scroll wheel, Logitech plopped six thumb buttons on the left side. There are 15 programmable controls in all, if counting scrolling forward, back, and each side as separate individual controls.

All of those thumb buttons can come in handy when playing certain games, and Logitech points to Fortnite and World of Warcraft Classic as being ideal candidates, as well as Dota 2.

"Designed for fans of battle royale, massive multiplayer online (MMO) and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games, the G604 Lightspeed helps multiplayer gamers get the best performance with its 15 programmable controls that can be mapped to commands, macros and more via Logitech G Hub software. So, if you’re an avid Dota 2 player, you can rebind the controls on the G604 Lightspeed to give you complete control at the touch of a button," Logitech says.

It looks like the G604 has a larger arch than the G502, though it's hard to tell for sure from the pictures. The newer rodent is definitely cheaper, though—Logitech is accepting preorders for the G604, priced at $99.99. It will release to retail sometime this fall.