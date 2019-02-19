Logitech is bringing back its 'legendary' MX518 mouse

Many people have fond memories of Logitech's MX518, arguably the best gaming mouse of all time. It certainly has the sales to be considered one of the best—Logitech revealed to us in 2014 that the MX518 sold 16.4 million units over its lifetime. It's dated by today's standards, but is getting a rebirth with updated guts.

"Over the years, our community has consistently asked us to bring back the legendary Logitech G MX518, which many consider to be the finest gaming mouse of all time. Today we are excited to announce that the new MX518 gaming mouse is now available to fans around the world," Logitech stated in a blog post.

The outward appearance, shape, and feel are all unchanged. However, it's been updated with Logitech's excellent 16,000 dpi Hero sensor, the same as found in its other high-end mice, including the G502 Hero that we reviewed last September. The original topped out at 1,600 dpi. Logitech says its 16K sensor achieves 400+ IPS across the 100-16,000 dpi range without any smoothing, filtering, or acceleration, and we didn't have any complaints with its performance on the G502 Hero.

Logitech's reborn G MX518 also gains a 32-bit ARM processor for a 1ms response rate, and onboard memory to save up to five profiles, in case you want to bind any macros to the eight programmable buttons.

We'll have to wait and see if the retooled G MX518 lives up to and surpasses the original after all this time. In the meantime, anyone wanting to take a leap of faith can preorder the mouse for $59.99. I couldn't find any mention of when it actually releases, but have reached out to Logitech and will update this article when I hear back.