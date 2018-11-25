Logitech's potential acquisition of headset maker Plantronics falls through (updated)

Update: Logitech isn't buying headset manufacturer Plantronics after all. The company said that while it had entered talks with Plantronics over a potential acquisition, it had later terminated those negotiations. It declined to comment further.

Original story:

Keyboard and mouse juggernaut Logitech is in talks to buy headphone and gaming headset manufacturer Plantronics, according to a report.

Logitech has offered more than $2.2 billion to acquire the US company, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters. That would make it Logitech’s largest acquisition to date—it also bought Blue Microphones, maker of the Yeti mic, earlier this year, and headset maker Astro last year.

A deal could be struck as early as next week, sources told Reuters, adding that it was possible no deal would be reached.

As well as gaming and Bluetooth headsets, Plantronics also makes speakers, speakerphones and sport headphones. Its gaming headsets—many of which are branded under the RIG name—have never quite made it onto our lists of must-buys. Logitech certainly knows how to make them: its G Pro headset is one of the best in the business.