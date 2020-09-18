Life is Strange 2 Episode 1 is now free-to-play forever

It's been a busy few days in Dontnod news, with the developers wrapping up their latest episodic adventure game and then almost immediately announcing a release date for their next title. So, whether you've never played a Dontnod game before and are curious as to what all the fuss is about; are a resident of one of the regions where you still can't buy Tell Me Why yet; or just desperately need something to tide you over until Twin Mirror comes out on December 1; now seems like a good time to sample some freebies from the team.

It's with impeccable timing, then, that Life is Strange 2 Episode 1 has been made free-to-play on all platforms. The sequel to what is pretty incontestably Dontnod's most famous game, Life is Strange 2 follows a different group of characters and a completely separate story, but retains the linked central themes of coming-of-age and developing superpowers, playing out against an American landscape that is somehow simultaneously modern and nostalgic. Though perhaps not quite as beloved as the original, Life is Strange 2 still has a lot going for it and has been very well received, even managing to snag a Best Performer BAFTA for its lead actor Gonzalo Martin earlier this year.

The decision to go free-to-play follows in the footsteps of the original Life is Strange, which saw its first episode become 'indefinitely' free on all platforms in July 2016—around a year and a half after its original release—and indeed it remains so to this day. Believe it or not, Life is Strange 2 Episode 1 will be celebrating its second anniversary next week, so if anything's it's a bit behind the curve. But since the sequel's longer release cycle meant its final episode only came out last December, it's actually pretty well on track: making Episode 1 free a few months after the initial hype died down seems to have worked well back then, so presumably Dontnod are hoping to generate a similarly renewed interest in Life is Strange 2 among people who missed it at the time.

Life is Strange 2 Episode 1 is now available for free on Steam for PC, as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You'll still have to pay if you want to experience the final four episodes that complete the story. In the meantime, if it's more free stuff you want, you can also nab free digital copies of the original Life is Strange Episode 1 and spin-off title The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit on the same platforms.