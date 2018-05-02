Lenovo's Y720 gaming laptop with a GTX 1060 is $1,199 today only

Just last week, MSI had a gaming laptop with a GTX 1060 for $949 after rebate. If you missed out on that offer, or you're looking for something a bit sleeker, Lenovo's Y720 laptop is $1,199 for today only.

The MSRP is $1,799.99, and the laptop usually goes for around $1,400 on Amazon, so this is a sizable discount. The Y720 has an Intel Core i7 7700HQ, 16 GB RAM, a 6GB GTX 1060 graphics card, and a 15.6" 1080p screen. For storage, you get a 512 GB SSD and 1 TB hard drive.

Beyond specifications, the Y720 has an RGB keyboard, Thunderbolt 3, Dolby Atmos audio, and integrated Xbox One wireless controller support. You can get it from Newegg here, and make sure to use coupon code EMCSPUPE2 at checkout to get the full discount.

