Get an MSI gaming laptop with GTX 1060 for $949 today only

Gaming laptops are usually pretty expensive, but every once in a while, you can snag one at a good price. For today only, you can buy the MSI GL62VR laptop for just $949 (after rebate) from Newegg, a $350 drop from the MSRP.

This has an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor (clocked at 2.8 GHz), a 512GB GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. The display is a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panel, with viewing angles of up to 178 degrees. For graphics, you get a 6GB GTX 1060, which should be all you need for 1080p gaming. There's also a DVD drive, in case you time travel back to 2006.

You can get the laptop from Newegg here. Make sure to add the EMCSPTRU3 coupon code at checkout to get the full discount. You'll also get a $100 rebate card with the laptop, and if you mail it, the total price drops to $949.

