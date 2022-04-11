Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga character codes

If you're looking for extra character and item codes for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, then you've come to the right place. As you play, you'll unlock many of the main characters from all three trilogies, as well as the likes of the Porg companion by using datacards. If you're looking for even more characters and ships, however, you'll want to enter these codes to see some familiar faces.
You can also complete a Lego Games survey (opens in new tab) to unlock an extra character. Let's take a look at how to get the rest.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga codes
When in the Holoprojector screen, you'll see the option to enter a code. If you enter a code correctly, you'll hear a little jingle that will indicate it was accepted and a new character or item will be available to you. There are currently 20 codes available that will unlock a variety of characters and ships, so let's get cracking.
- ARVALA7: Razor Crest ship
- SHUTTLE: Resistance I-TS transport ship
- 3FCPPVX: Governor Tarkin
- SIDIOUS: The Emperor
- WROSHYR: Darth Vader Holiday Special
- OKV7TLR: Dengar
- WBFE4GO: Nute Gunray
- Z55T8CQ: Poggle the Lesser
- C3PHOHO: C-3PO Holiday Special
- TIPYIPS: D-O Holiday Special
- WOOKIEE: Chewbacca Holiday Special
- LIFEDAY: Gonk Droid Holiday Special
- KORDOKU: Poe Dameron Holiday Special
- KH7P320: Aayla Secura
- XV4WND9: Admiral Holdo
- BAC1CKP: Mister Bones
- GR2VBXF: Ratts Tyerell
- VT1LFNH: Shaak Ti
- T9LM1QF: Shmi Skywalker
- SKYSAGA: Snap/ Temmin Wexley
If you want to unlock even more extras in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you'll need to collect a bunch of datacards and Studs. (opens in new tab)