Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga character codes

If you're looking for extra character and item codes for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, then you've come to the right place. As you play, you'll unlock many of the main characters from all three trilogies, as well as the likes of the Porg companion by using datacards. If you're looking for even more characters and ships, however, you'll want to enter these codes to see some familiar faces.

You can also complete a Lego Games survey (opens in new tab) to unlock an extra character. Let's take a look at how to get the rest.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga codes

When in the Holoprojector screen, you'll see the option to enter a code. If you enter a code correctly, you'll hear a little jingle that will indicate it was accepted and a new character or item will be available to you. There are currently 20 codes available that will unlock a variety of characters and ships, so let's get cracking.

ARVALA7: Razor Crest ship

Razor Crest ship SHUTTLE: Resistance I-TS transport ship

Resistance I-TS transport ship 3FCPPVX: Governor Tarkin

Governor Tarkin SIDIOUS: The Emperor

The Emperor WROSHYR : Darth Vader Holiday Special

: Darth Vader Holiday Special OKV7TLR: Dengar

Dengar WBFE4GO: Nute Gunray

Nute Gunray Z55T8CQ: Poggle the Lesser

Poggle the Lesser C3PHOHO: C-3PO Holiday Special

C-3PO Holiday Special TIPYIPS: D-O Holiday Special

D-O Holiday Special WOOKIEE: Chewbacca Holiday Special

Chewbacca Holiday Special LIFEDAY: Gonk Droid Holiday Special

Gonk Droid Holiday Special KORDOKU: Poe Dameron Holiday Special

Poe Dameron Holiday Special KH7P320: Aayla Secura

Aayla Secura XV4WND9: Admiral Holdo

Admiral Holdo BAC1CKP: Mister Bones

Mister Bones GR2VBXF : Ratts Tyerell

: Ratts Tyerell VT1LFNH: Shaak Ti

Shaak Ti T9LM1QF: Shmi Skywalker

Shmi Skywalker SKYSAGA: Snap/ Temmin Wexley