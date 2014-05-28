Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham announced with brooding and (not very) serious trailer

LE-GO LE-GO LE-GO LE-GO LE-GO LE-GO LE-GO LE-GO Batmaaaan! Sorry, '60s Batman TV theme-tune references are the last thing the brooding, super-serious Bruce Wayne of Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham needs, especially when confronted by a DC cast more concerned by his shiny new spacesuit. The next game starring the plastic protector takes his vigilante justice to outer space, and, as such, he's come dressed for the occasion.

"the Caped Crusader joins forces with the super heroes of the DC Comics universe and blasts off to outer space to stop the evil Brainiac from destroying Earth. Using the power of the Lantern Rings, Brainiac shrinks worlds to add to his twisted collection of miniature cities from across the universe. Now the greatest super heroes and the most cunning villains must unite and journey to different Lantern Worlds to collect the Lantern Rings and stop Brainiac before it's too late."

Essentially it's an excuse for another ensemble outing in the now-traditional Lego game style. There are seemingly about a million of these now, but the care and detail poured into each one makes for a compelling series nonetheless. Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham is due out this Autumn.