League of Legends unveils Kai'Sa Daughter of the Void

Fear is not an illusion, new League of Legends Champion Kai'Sai Daughter of the Void. Fear is flirting with the idea of one day getting into Riot's enduring MOBA before realising it's added several new fighters since you last checked and that you're forever in over your head.

Luckily, I have electronic sports expert Pip to lean on for matters of LoL, who informs me the latest inductee's reactive passive ability allows her specific buffs depending on how you build your character.

I don't really understand that, but here's seven seconds of Kai'Sa shooting laser beams at a stationary baddie:

The game's official website tells me Kai'Sa's basic attacks mark enemies with Plasma, and that this deals bigger magic damage bonuses. The new Champion's symbiote-suit adapts to her chosen attack style too, evolving her abilities based on experience level-tied permanent stats; while her Void Seeker lets you track and tag enemies.

Lore-wise, here's Riot on the Daughter of the Void:

To survive among predators, Kai’Sa became one. Stranded for years with no hope of rescue, Kai’Sa endured through sheer will and a symbiotic second skin adapted from a living Void creature. Now the Daughter of the Void emerges an apex hunter torn between two worlds: the one that birthed her, and the one that made her.

Here's more of her in motion:

