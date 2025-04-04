The League of Legends trading card game, Riftbound, will launch this year

A 300-card set will lay the groundwork for what Riot hopes will be a hit.

Introducing Riftbound - The League of Legends Trading Card Game
As of this week, the official trading card game for League of Legends has a real name (it was formerly "Project K") and a release date: It'll be out in October as Riftbound: League of Legends Trading Card Game.

The first set, called Riftbound: Origins, will have 300 cards when it releases this summer in China and in "many English-speaking countries" countries in October.

Riftbound will be designed for both traditional 1v1 trading card game matches and popular modern multiplayer formats like 2v2 and free-for-all. The debut Origins set will include champions like Jinx, Garen, Lux, Yasuo, Lee Sin, Annie, Viktor, Volibear, and Master Yi, among others. It'll feature original art for the cards.

At launch, Origins will have a variety of products out: Preconstructed, ready-to-play Champion Decks for characters like Jinx; 14-card booster packs for those who want to beef up their collection; and a Proving Grounds starter set to start off a collection and help 2-4 people learn the game in a controlled way. Proving Grounds will include Lux, Annie, Master Yi, and Garen.

Riot's TCG developers say that Riftbound is intended to be a good starting point for people who have never played a TCG before, making it easy to teach your friends and easy for your friends to learn.

Those interested in the game will be able to find demo game events during upcoming Riot events and tabletop gaming conventions—because, as Riot emphasizes, not everything is final yet.

Riftbound card
"We've been incredibly humbled by the excitement and interest from players around the world who can't wait to play Riftbound," said Chengran Chai, executive producer at Riot Games.

"We're grateful to the growing Riftbound community and the TCG players who've jumped in early to share their feedback including the call for more original art and refined UI. That feedback encouraged us to level up the game experience by revisiting some of our design decisions and conducting more playtests to ensure that we’re delivering a game that players will love."

The curious can learn and look out for more at riftbound.leagueoflegends.com.

Jonathan Bolding
Contributor

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.

