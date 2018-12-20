Last-minute gifts for PC gamers under $50

Our holiday gift guide is full of great ideas for PC gamers, but we know how holiday shopping can go: sometimes you wait until the last minute and you need a short list of quick ideas that won't break the budget. If you forgot to get someone a gift or are just now starting your frantic shopping, don't worry, we have your back.

We've put together a list of some great keyboards, mice, accessories, and other sub-$50 products that make great gifts. All of these are available from Amazon, so the two-day shipping option gives you a few days to wrap them up.

CORSAIR K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard | $46.99 ($3.00 off)

This keyboard is a good option for under $50, for those who can do without mechanical keys. It's membrane, but it still has customizable three-zone RGB lighting and six programmable macro keys. Buy at Amazon

Logitech G305 Wireless Mouse | $49.99 ($10 off)

If wireless connectivity is a must-have, the Logitech G305 pairs Logitech's high-end hero sensor with a compact, easily portable body. It can last 250 hours on a single AA battery. Great for travel. Buy at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset | $49.99

The HyperX Cloud Stinger is one of the best sub-$50 headsets around, with 50mm directional drivers, a swivel-to-mute microphone, and compatibility with both PC and consoles. Buy at Amazon

Overwatch Reinhardt Funko | $14.75 ($1.24 off)

This is a 6-inch replica of Reinhardt, one of the main tank heroes in Overwatch. He will be your shield—albeit a tiny one. One of the least offensive Funko Pop designs. Buy at Amazon

PC Gamer magazine subscription | $24

At the risk of assuming someone in your life doesn't already have a subscription to PC Gamer, we humbly suggest that a magazine subscription is a very fun gift. An entire issue shows up at their house every month! It's really more like 13 gifts, not just one. Amazing!