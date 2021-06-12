Lake, the mail carrier and mid-life crisis sim, finally gets a release date

A September 1 release date for the slice of life mail carrier sim, Lake, was revealed today during Wholesome Direct's massive E3 stream.

In Lake, Meredith decides that she needs to break from her busy, chaotic 9 to 5 retreat to her hometown of Providence Oaks, Oregon. During her two-week stay, she fills for her dad as the town's mail carrier.

This adventure game has you deliver letters, encounter some locals, and even get roped into some romantic entanglements in a branching narrative. Our own Rachel Watts got to check out Lake and see what it's like to reside in this sleep Pacific Northwestern community in the 90s.

Lake is out September 1 on PC. There's a playtest you can sign up for on Lake's Steam page.

