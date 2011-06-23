LA Noire coming to PC this autumn. "Increased fidelity, graphical enhancements and 3D"

Rockstar Games are bringing LA Noire - the critically acclaimed detective game released for consoles last month - to PC this autumn.

The news was just announced on the official Rockstar website . Click through for the details.

According to Rockstar's Founder, Sam Houser, "L.A. Noire is a new type of game that makes players see through a detective's eyes in 1940s Los Angeles... its unique blend of story, action and crime solving will be perfect to play on PC.”

The official blog states that "LA Noire has been developed by Rockstar Leeds and is built to run on a wide range of PCs." It will also include all kinds of PC-centric goodness, including "keyboard remapping and gamepad functionality."

It gets even better. Our version of LA Noire will look better, and feature an extra dimension on the console versions. Rockstar say we're getting "increased fidelity and improved graphical enhancements" along with "3D support for an even greater sense of interaction and immersion."

LA Noire was developer by Team Bondi in conjunction with Rockstar Games. It's a crime thriller set in post World War II Los Angeles which will have you searching for clues, interrogating suspects and chasing down criminals. The press release mentions something about personal demons too, but we don't think they're literal demons, so we're not too bothered.

We'll post more on LA Noire for PC as soon as we get the info. For now, be content with this selection of console screenshots. The PC version will look a bit like these, but significantly better.