Kingdom Come: Deliverance has already sold over a million copies

That's not bad for an Eastern European RPG that's been out for ten days.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a true PC game. It's buggy as hell, demands high-end hardware to run properly, and despite it all, thanks to its depth and attention to detail, it's really good. It's also a pretty big success. 

 Other signs that Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a real PC adventure:    

And if that doesn't convince you, here's an interesting bit of trivia: Of the million-plus copies sold so far, roughly half of them are on Steam. That's not bad for an Eastern European RPG from a first-time studio that began as a £300,000 Kickstarter.  

Andy Chalk

As lead news writer during ‘merican hours, Andy covers the day-to-day events that keep PC gaming so interesting, exciting, and occasionally maddening. He’s fond of RPGs, FPSs, dungeons, Myst, and the glorious irony of his parents buying him a TRS-80 instead of an Atari so he wouldn't end up wasting his life on videogames.
