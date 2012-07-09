Killing Floor Summer Sideshow event adds new monsters, map and guns, has crazy trailer

The Summer Sideshow event has taken over co-op survival horror Killing Floor, replacing all of your traditional hideous mutants with a freakshow of carnival themed monsters like an overenthusiastic sword eater and the Fleshclown, a monster with a talent for combining words that should never be together. You can find them and shoot them so hard they never come back on a new funfair level set among cardboard façades of heaven and hell. It's called Hellride, the perfect place to try out the five new weapons added by the update, which is free to all who own Killing Floor.

The Summer Sideshow will run until July 23. To celebrate, Killing Floor is half price on Steam , but only for the next 12 hours. If you're looking for something to blast through with friends, Killing Floor is a solid choice. Up to six players can team up to survive waves of mutants on some reasonably large, open levels. You can weld doors shut to manage the flow of the horde. Once you've got them in a bottleneck, you can start using Killing Floor's ultra-satisfying arsenal to turn them into zombie paste. Everything goes into slow motion whenever you or a friend take a headshot, which lets you revel in the carnage. Getting a headshot with a handgun rarely feels this good.

Find out more on the official Killing Floor site, and get more details on the new event on the Summer Sideshow page . If there's not enough zany in your life right now this Summer Sideshow trailer will fix that pretty quickly.

And here are the Summer Sideshow guns.