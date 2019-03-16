Jump Force reveals 2019 roadmap, three DLC characters arriving May

Anime brawler Jump Force will get three new characters in a paid DLC in May, and another three in a second DLC pack in August, Bandai Namco has revealed.

On its 2019 update roadmap, the publisher revealed that May's DLC would add Seito Kaiba, one of the main characters from Yu-Gi-Oh!, alongside two other fighters. The DLC will also add "avatar costumes/skills". August's DLC is the same deal, but Bandai Namco didn't name any of the characters it will add.

April, June and July will see free updates arrive in the fighting game, adding new costumes, stages, and events. You can see all the details in the full roadmap, below.

Seito Kaiba was one of the fighters revealed by a datamine as a possible DLC character last month, which lends credence to the rumours that the likes of Madara Uchiha and Majin Buu will also join the game.

Hopefully Bandai Namco and developer Spike Chunsoft can use the next few months to breathe some life into what is, at the moment, a fairly dull brawler. You can read Andi's review here.