Jump Force has a huge character list from across weekly manga anthology Shonen Jump's history, with a roster featuring icons from Yu-Gi-Oh!, Bleach, One Piece, Dragon Ball Z and more. It's a tag-team fighting game featuring 3v3 battles in multi-part, 3D stages. You’ll be fighting in scenes based on real world locations, such as Himeji Castle, Hong Kong, San Francisco and New York, as well as series-specific settings. Your team shares a health bar.

This game attempts to up the anime nonsense ante in celebration of the weekly publication’s 50th anniversary this year—not that you’ll have to be up to date with the latest issue to know what’s going on in this fighter. Read on for a Jump Force character list, release date and everything else we know about this crossover brawler, which just launched.

With the game released, the full roster for Jump Force is confirmed. We know that nine more characters will be added to the game in a DLC Character Pass, which is already available to preorder—dataminers have reportedly leaked who those characters are already. We've collected those below.

Find details on them below in our complete character list, and check out the game's story trailer above.

Jump Force character list: every confirmed fighter

In brief, here is the complete Jump Force character list as of January 2019, with all the confirmed fighters so far from Shonen Jump, alongside the four original characters also being designed for inclusion. Below this, we go into more detail about how each Jump Force character is portrayed in game.



One Piece

- Monkey D. Luffy

- Sanji

- Blackbeard

- Roronoa Zoro

- Sabo

- Boa Hancock

My Hero Academia

- Izuku 'Deku' Midoriya

Naruto

- Naruto Uzumaki

- Sasuke Uchiha

- Kakashi Hatake

- Kaguya Ootsutsuki

- Gaara

- Boruto Uzumaki

Yu Yu Hakusho

- Yusuke Urameshi

- Younger Toguro

Hunter x Hunter

- Gon Freecss

- Killua Zoldyck

- Kurapika

- Hisoka Morow

Bleach

- Ichigo Kurasaki

- Rukia Kuchiki

- Sosuke Aizen

- Renji Abarai

Saint Seiya

- Pegasus Seiya

- Dragon Shiryu

Yu-Gi-Oh

- Yugi Moto (With the Duel Monsters Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl and Slifer the Sky Dragon)

Dragon Ball

- Goku

- Vegeta

- Frieza

- Piccolo

- Cell

- Trunks

Fist of the North Star

- Kenshiro

City Hunter

- Ryo Saeba

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure

- Jotaro Kujo

- Dio Brando

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai

- Dai

Rurouni Kenshin

- Himura Kenshin

- Shishio Makoto

Black Clover

- Asta

Original characters created by Akira Toriyama just for the game:

- Galena

- Glover

- Kane

- Navigator

DLC characters (rumoured, via datamine)

- Seto Kaiba (Yu-Gi-Oh)

- Madara Uchiha (Naruto)

- Majin Buu (Dragon Ball Z)

- Trafalgar D Law (One Piece)

- Biscuit Krueger (Hunter X Hunter)

- Toshiro Hitsugaya (Bleach)

- Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez (Bleach)

- All Might (My Hero Academia)

- Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia)

As of the end of 2018, 33 heroes and villains from 13 different Weekly Shonen Jump series have been announced as part of the full character list. That’s not including Death Note’s Light Yagami, the megalomaniacal college student with a deadly jotting pad, or his death God sidekick Ryuk, both of whom won’t get their hands dirty directly but will play a role in the game’s story mode. Here's a breakdown of the line-up. Be warned, it gets extremely anime.

Leading the charge are six characters from manga mega-hit One Piece. Pirate protagonist and rubber band man Monkey D. Luffy brings his Gum Gum powers into the ring, with stretchy limbs uniquely suiting him to closing the gap between himself and opponents.

A fellow member of the Straw Hat Crew is chain-smoking chef Sanji. While he hasn’t snaffled Devil Fruit like Luffy, he’s still capable of unleashing a barrage of firey kicks on foes. You can see him here raising a leg to big bad Blackbeard. The only pirate possessing two types of powers bestowed by eating Devil Fruit, this villain can create devastating earthquakes as well as take control of darkness itself.

Roronoa Zoro, pirate-hunter-turned-pirate, chops and changes between three different blades, dual wielding katanas with a third clenched between his teeth. Also from One Piece, there’s Luffy’s sworn brother Sabo. Another pirate possessing Devil Fruit powers, he fans the flames of conflict with control over fire but can also batter his opponents with a long metal pipe. Finally, Boa Hancock of the Kuja Pirates is in the game.

The second of the ‘Big 3’ Shonen series featured is Naruto. The titular ninja lead appears in his later Shippuden shell suit with many of his Jinchuriki powers unlocked, allowing the blonde lad to occasionally turn into a giant nine tailed fox in addition to his ninjutsu moves and creating clones of himself.

Joining him is hero-turned-villain Sasuke Uchiha. Handy with a blade, he can alternately protect himself or clobber enemies using dark energy and, like his rival Naruto, also has a fair few transformative tricks up his sleeve.

From one of two included series created by Yoshihiro Togashi, Yu Yu Hakusho’s delinquent protagonist Yusuke Urameshi jumps into the fray. Focussing spirit energy into his hands, he can send enemies flying with a blast from his fingertips in his puntastic special move called ‘Rei Gun’.

The beefy boy facing off against Yusuke is villain Younger Toguro. Once human, this demon packs more than a wallop and can transform into an even more horrifying mess of muscle and bone.

From Togashi’s still running Hunter x Hunter, is pint-sized protagonist Gon Freecss. Alongside his triple pronged Ja Jan Ken attack, he can also transform into a much more powerful, older version of himself.

Gon’s fiercely loyal best friend Killua Zoldyck brings his shocking grasp to proceedings. A young member of the elite assassin Zoldyck family, he’s a deadly force to be reckoned with even before you consider the fact he can shroud himself in electricity.

The pair are joined by their estranged friend Kurapika, a youth on a mission to avenge his decimated clan, using magical chains against his enemies. Killer clown Hisoka Morow is someone Kurapika has an axe to grind with. A heavy-hitting trickster, he can grasp and swing enemies around using magic before hurling them off into the distance.

Recently finished ‘Big 3’ series Bleach shimmies in with more Shinigami in the shape of Ichigo Kurasaki and Rukia Kuchiki. The Soul Society swordsman and swordswoman are fiercely loyal to one another, sharing powers over life and death. While both are swift with a blade, Rukia has a further trick up her sleeve, being proficient in the use of ice magic. The swordsman Renji Abarai is the latest Bleach character to be added to the game.

These soul reapers are up against antagonist Sosuke Aizen, one of few that could best either with a blade. Once considered an ally before defecting and betraying the Soul Society, he’s a tricksy fellow.

Duel Monster master Yugi Moto appears with a stacked deck from Yu-Gi-Oh. Keen to resolve most conflicts through a children’s card game, he brings with him a number of creatures, contributing a pair of Dark Magicians to the roster, as well as Slifer the Sky Dragon. Check out a new trailer showing off his moveset below.

Next, that brings us to Dragon Ball. Alongside Goku’s well documented, aerial martial arts ability and his extremely powerful Super Saiyan form, his Kamehameha wave can tear through enemies and environments alike with a blast of energy from his palms. Antihero Vegeta is similarly skilled with his Galick Gun making a similar appearance as a special move. Once on a mission to destroy the Earth, Goku’s pure heart eventually turned this other Saiyan into an ill-tempered ally. We warned you: this is extremely anime. In late November, too, Piccolo and Cell joined the line-up. Finally, in December, Trunks was confirmed for the game, the child of Vegeta and Bulma.

You’ll want both Goku and Vegeta on the same side to take on the intergalactic tyrant and final fighter on this list, Frieza. This strange white and purple alien packs a punch with both fists, feet and his tail. Stand well clear of his Death Ball, a concentrated sphere of energy that’ll create a crater out of anything it touches.

Then there are additions from the Saint Seiya series: Pegasus Seiya and Dragon Shiryu. One of Seiya's abilities is summoning the Gold Cloth of Sagittarius, while Shiryu can use the libra cloth, which brings more powerful weapons into play.

Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star and Ryo Saeba from City Hunter, meanwhile, are showcased in this trailer:

Rurouni Kenshin characters were added in late November, too: Himura Kenshin and Shishio Makoto. Here's a trailer showing off what they look like in-game.

Later in December, Black Clover's addition to the game was confirmed, with Asta joining the roster. Here's the official confirmation of that.

Asta, the hyperactive Magic Knight from #BlackClover joins the JUMP FORCE team.Feel the power of his anti-magic dual demon-swords and switch to his Black form to unleash the dreadful ultimate Black Meteorite!15 Feb https://t.co/Wvxrgu4pCl#unite2fight #jumpforce pic.twitter.com/X8fuKykNiSDecember 14, 2018

In January 2019, it was reported that these characters from Naruto had joined the roster, via Weekly Jump: Kakashi Hatake, Kaguya Ootsutsuki, Gaara and Boruto Uzumaki.

Dai from the Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai manga joined the roster in late January 2019, too.

Jump Force has a release date of February 15th 2019. There will be a Season Pass, which promises to add nine more characters to the roster.

A closed beta ran on consoles last month, but there sadly appears to be no Jump Force beta on PC

Jump Force modes: what to expect

Apart from a stacked fighter lineup, Jump Force will feature a story mode that attempts to draw together all of the characters from the many disparate series while introducing some new ones. These are designed by Dragon Ball’s Akira Toriyama, and include Glover, the director dictating Jump Force’s movements alongside an adorable robot sidekick simply named Navigator. They’re joined by villains Galena and Kane in a story that causes our world to collide with the characters' Jump World under mysterious circumstances.

This is on top of an online mode. The lobby itself will consist of 4 distinct areas, with segments corresponding to the real world, Dragon Ball, One Piece and Naruto. Beyond carting around as a custom avatar there, you can enjoy plenty of fisticuffs online after you’ve finished the main story.