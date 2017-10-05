Join the PC Gamer Club and get 7 days of Runescape, plus an exclusive Fire Lycan pet

A couple months ago we added an extra bonus to the PC Gamer Club Legendary tier: Aside from the monthly game key that comes with every subscription, new members also received seven days of Runescape and a PC Gamer-exclusive Fire Lycan pet, created especially for Club members by Jagex. If you were worried you missed the opportunity, good news! We still have a big pile of Runescape codes to give away, and they'll continue going out to new Legendary tier members while supplies last.

Already joined? Codes are mailed out once per day at 10 am PST/1 pm EST/ 18:00 BST. Please note: Codes are only available through the Legendary membership tier of the PC Gamer Club.

In celebration of RuneScape's recent Menaphos expansion, your membership grants you access to both Runescape and Old School RuneScape—however your pet will only work in the former. The Fire Lycan can evolve into three different forms, as featured here:

Sign up to the PC Gamer Club Legendary tier today to receive your unique Fire Lycan access code, which are mailed out starting at 18.00 BST each day (if you don't get your code right away, it will come the following day at that time).

Legendary members will also receive:

A beta key for The Amazing Eternals , the next game from the developers of Warframe.

, the next game from the developers of Warframe. A code for October's free game, Tropico 4.

A PC Gamer digital magazine subscription.

A digital download of The Ultimate RPG Handbook.

An ad-free website.

An invite to our members-only Discord channel.

More giveaways to come!