John Romero's Doom Megawad, Sigil, has a firm release date

By

The oft delayed free map pack will release this week.

After a series of delays, John Romero's much anticipated Doom Megawad, Sigil, will release on May 31. The free Megawad, which is an "unofficial spiritual successor" the the fourth episode of Ultimate Doom, will be available on the official Sigil website come that date. 

The episode is for the original Doom, and is therefore designed to be played with the vanilla version of the game. That means, in the words of Romero, that "no mouselooking or jumping [is] allowed. If you do, you're cheating."

Sigil's delay was caused by unexpected delays in the manufacturing process of the limited edition. That said, Doom community members already have access to the wad, and you can see a speedrun below [spoilers, of course].

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
