Jazzpunk teaser video shows slapstick silliness, rotating robo-recorder breasts

Jazzpunk describes itself as a "stylized first-person adventure comedy," an amalgamation of adjectives which fails to properly herald this teaser trailer. In development by the indie Necrophone Games , Jazzpunk ostensibly stumbles upon a working marriage of jazz, cyberpunk, ZAZ humor , retro style, and a tale composed of "gadget-driven" antics. Humming under the hood is a Jokes Per Minute Meter gauging the amount of yuks Jazzpunk throws at you and boosting the humor after it falls below a certain threshold. No, seriously . Have a look.