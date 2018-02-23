Ivy and Zasalamel confirmed for Soulcalibur 6

I refuse to accept the Soulcalibur/Soul Edge/Soul Blade series is now over 21-years-old, despite what Wikipedia tells me. Perhaps in two decades' time I'll have forgotten 2018 was the year the fight 'em up debuted on PC, or that in February of that year publisher Bandai Namco confirmed Ivy and Zasalamel as part of the sixth main series entry's roster.

Until then, let's have a gander at the long serving fighters' character reveal trailers. First, Zasalamel—the selfish, evil magician who first appeared in 2005's Soulcalibur 3:

And secondly, Ivy—the scantily-clad, dominatrix-styled "Twisting Blade of Solitude", who's been on the scene since the first Soulcalibur in 1999.



Warning—this might be NSFW:

Due at some point this year, Soulcalibur 6 has also so far confirmed Sophitia, Mitsurugi, Nightmare, Xianghua and Kilik, and the eye patch-wearing Grøh.

For further reading, read Andy's hands-on words on how Soulcalibur 6 finally brings the tale of swords and souls to PC.